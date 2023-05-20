StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.56 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.69.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 4.48%.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

