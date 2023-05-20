StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NXPI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,934. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $198.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.