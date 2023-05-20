StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

Shares of ON stock traded down $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $84.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,190,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,437,843. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $87.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.97.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,190,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

