StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

PK stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

