StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 352.4% during the 4th quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 964,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after buying an additional 751,211 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 11,280.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 528,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 523,773 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,510,000 after purchasing an additional 490,356 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 447,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $10,544,000. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

