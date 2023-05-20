StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BPOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of Popular stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.96. The company had a trading volume of 553,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,261. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.26. Popular has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $83.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.18. Popular had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $693.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Popular will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Popular by 474.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,531,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,746,000 after buying an additional 2,916,412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,756,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,379 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 883,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Popular by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,471,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,581,000 after acquiring an additional 846,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Popular by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,856,000 after acquiring an additional 816,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

