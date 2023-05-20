StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Post (NYSE:POST)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
POST has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.
Post Stock Performance
Shares of POST stock opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Post has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Post
In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 136.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
