StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Post (NYSE:POST)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

POST has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of POST stock opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Post has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $98.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Post will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 136.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

