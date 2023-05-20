StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,329. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.35. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.92 million during the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 51.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 13.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after buying an additional 539,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

