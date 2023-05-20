StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research cut shares of QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of QNST opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.52 million, a P/E ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.04. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $18.18.

In other QuinStreet news, Director David J. Pauldine purchased 15,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $120,075.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,985.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Hillary B. Smith purchased 3,350 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $25,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David J. Pauldine purchased 15,904 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $120,075.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,806 shares in the company, valued at $896,985.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in QuinStreet by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 137,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $929,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 996,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,299,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in QuinStreet by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

