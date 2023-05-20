StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

RADCOM Stock Down 1.9 %

RDCM opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.75 million, a PE ratio of -122.36 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

RADCOM Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDCM. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 360,816 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in RADCOM by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 623,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 45,223 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in RADCOM by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 492,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

