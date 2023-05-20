StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
RADCOM Stock Down 1.9 %
RDCM opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.75 million, a PE ratio of -122.36 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $12.90.
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
