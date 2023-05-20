StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. RedHill Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 58,128 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $324,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

