StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Regis Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:RGS opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. Regis has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Regis
Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regis (RGS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.