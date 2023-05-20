StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regis in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Regis alerts:

Regis Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:RGS opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. Regis has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Regis

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Regis by 49.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 631,600 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Regis by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Regis by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,075,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 51.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 496,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Regis by 392.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 438,707 shares in the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.