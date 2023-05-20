StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $3.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 84.33% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

