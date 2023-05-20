StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $139.91 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $194.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.25. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.03 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $951,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,080,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,147,000 after buying an additional 13,517 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 793,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,010,000 after buying an additional 85,465 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 730,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,868,000 after buying an additional 107,562 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 696,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

