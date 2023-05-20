StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SFNC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.81. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39.

Insider Activity

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 12,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,515.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,812.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,515.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 43,675 shares of company stock valued at $710,780 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Featured Articles

