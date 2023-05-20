StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SKY. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of SKY opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day moving average is $62.14. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $76.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyline Champion

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $579,828.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,519.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $579,828.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,519.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $241,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,681.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,119,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,224,000 after acquiring an additional 781,209 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,214,000 after acquiring an additional 38,965 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

