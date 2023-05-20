StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($12.15) to GBX 1,000 ($12.53) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Liberum Capital upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.
Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $33.08.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.
