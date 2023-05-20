StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPB. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.
Spectrum Brands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $72.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.69. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.95 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Spectrum Brands Company Profile
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.
