StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPB. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $72.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.69. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 529.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 844.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.