StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TAYD opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.79. Taylor Devices has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $23.79.
Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%.
Taylor Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.
