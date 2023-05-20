StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAYD opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.79. Taylor Devices has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $23.79.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAYD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

