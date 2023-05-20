StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.40 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The GEO Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The GEO Group news, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $107,317.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 5,599.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 128,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 126,164 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter valued at $1,103,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 33.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 451,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 111,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

