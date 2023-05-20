StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TREX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE TREX opened at $56.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day moving average is $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $67.78.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 27,936.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,803,000 after buying an additional 1,424,191 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 2,324.6% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,180,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,100 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,353,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,421,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Trex by 45.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,793,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,948,000 after purchasing an additional 877,113 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

