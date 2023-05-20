StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TYL. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.38.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $394.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.66 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $425.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Insider Activity

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,249,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total value of $1,861,006.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,249,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,803 shares of company stock worth $11,467,625. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 122.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,788,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 290.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.