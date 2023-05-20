StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.88.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $478.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $488.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.54. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $445.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,299,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 426,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $225,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 19,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.