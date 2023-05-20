StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.45). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $99.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 454.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

