StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 1.7 %
Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.45). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $99.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Urban Edge Properties Company Profile
Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
