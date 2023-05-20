StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:USDP opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. USD Partners has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $6.29.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. USD Partners had a negative net margin of 68.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that USD Partners will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in USD Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in USD Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in USD Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in USD Partners during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in USD Partners by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

