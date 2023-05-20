StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Varex Imaging Stock Up 0.1 %

VREX stock opened at $21.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 9,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $199,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,598 shares in the company, valued at $253,996.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Varex Imaging by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 100.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

