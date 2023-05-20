Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

NYSE SRI opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $439.61 million, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.79 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stoneridge by 138.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Stoneridge by 54.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Stoneridge by 12.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

