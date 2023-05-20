Strategic Income Management LLC Acquires Shares of 492,419 Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Strategic Income Management LLC acquired a new stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 492,419 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,946,000. Holly Energy Partners comprises 7.2% of Strategic Income Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Strategic Income Management LLC owned 0.39% of Holly Energy Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,598,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,332,000 after acquiring an additional 54,275 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

HEP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,713. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.90. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on HEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

