Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $92.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.