Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SYK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $285.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The company has a market cap of $108.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.