Substratum Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.94 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 67.5% lower against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $138,710.72 and $1.94 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00026060 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018221 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,868.31 or 1.00015814 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036272 USD and is down -17.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $40.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.