Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Summit Financial Group news, EVP Joseph Hager acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Summit Financial Group news, EVP Joseph Hager acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller acquired 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $199,012.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,685 shares in the company, valued at $493,398.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,881 shares of company stock worth $405,783 in the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

About Summit Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

