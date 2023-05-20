Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Summit Financial Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ SMMF opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98. Summit Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Summit Financial Group news, EVP Joseph Hager acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Summit Financial Group news, EVP Joseph Hager acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller acquired 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $199,012.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,685 shares in the company, valued at $493,398.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,881 shares of company stock worth $405,783 in the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Financial Group
About Summit Financial Group
Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Financial Group (SMMF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.