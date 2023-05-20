Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Summit Midstream Partners Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Summit Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

Insider Activity at Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.72 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.87%.

In related news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $29,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,154. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Summit Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 55.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 406,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 145,655 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 35.2% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 58,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 63,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.