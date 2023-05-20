Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Down 5%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) shares were down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 469,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,463,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a current ratio of 14.22.

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,012.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.92%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter.

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 196,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $206,180.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 234,558 shares in the company, valued at $246,285.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh acquired 15,973,743 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $16,772,430.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,395,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,565,032.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 196,362 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $206,180.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 234,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,285.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 392,659,985 shares of company stock valued at $412,292,984 over the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 215.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 6,304,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,705 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 245.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,845,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 130.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 617,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Summit Therapeutics by 106.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 630,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 325,570 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

