Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Position Raised by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $3,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.38.

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE SUI opened at $129.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.38. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.63 and a 12 month high of $172.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 215.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total transaction of $222,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

