SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.16. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

About SunLink Health Systems

(Get Rating)

Read More

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.