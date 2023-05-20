Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) CEO Michael Benstock Purchases 5,614 Shares

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) CEO Michael Benstock bought 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $48,392.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,848.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Benstock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Michael Benstock bought 2,366 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $19,898.06.

On Thursday, May 11th, Michael Benstock purchased 731 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $5,840.69.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $9.46 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Superior Group of Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $148.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

Featured Articles

