Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $172,032.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,484.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,276,000 after purchasing an additional 59,794 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,474,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,636,000 after purchasing an additional 53,535 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,662,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,104 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

