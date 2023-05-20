SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of CDW worth $26,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in CDW by 205.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in CDW by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 111,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,987,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $172.59. The company had a trading volume of 732,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,890. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Bank of America decreased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

