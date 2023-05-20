SVB Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 311,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $47,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.17. 4,754,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,785,705. The stock has a market cap of $361.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

