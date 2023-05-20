SVB Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Valero Energy worth $40,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $404,460,000 after buying an additional 159,680 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,275,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,945,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,812,000 after purchasing an additional 110,819 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

VLO stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,708,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.