SVB Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,998 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $5.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.36. 7,859,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,786,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.03. The stock has a market cap of $162.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.28 and a twelve month high of $379.43.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.78.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

