SVB Wealth LLC Has $24.01 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 468,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.77. 33,068,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,535,722. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.