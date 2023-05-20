SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 113,477 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,477 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of SVB Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $119,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $180,086,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,436.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 705,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,418,000 after buying an additional 685,710 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,751,000 after buying an additional 669,885 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 718,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,420,000 after buying an additional 514,677 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $126.72. 1,132,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.87. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

