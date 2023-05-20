SVB Wealth LLC Sells 1,674 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $34,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,140 shares of company stock worth $2,493,841 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMC stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,355. The company has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.33 and a 12 month high of $182.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

