SVB Wealth LLC Sells 904 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $22,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,011,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,832,805,000 after purchasing an additional 82,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,056,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equinix by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 949,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 941,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $163,157.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,738.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $163,157.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,738.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 79 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.87, for a total transaction of $52,603.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,098,738.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $780.28.

EQIX stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $723.58. The stock had a trading volume of 351,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $708.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $692.14. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $762.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.47%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

