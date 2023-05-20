SVB Wealth LLC Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,883,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

