Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.77-$10.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.79-$5.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.80 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.70-$2.75 EPS.

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock opened at $408.50 on Friday. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $418.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $375.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.60. The company has a market cap of $62.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $434.70.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,340.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 2,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

