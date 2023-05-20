Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS) Trading Up 1%

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:SHUS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.81 and last traded at $37.81. 65 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period.

Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Composite 1500 index. The fund aims to provide capital growth from an actively managed fund of funds portfolio composed of three stratified-weight US ETFs, while seeking to reduce market risk through a defined risk hedging process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.