Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.1 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

TSM stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $98.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.